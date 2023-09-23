Bijou Phillips Denies Claim She & Danny Masterson Were Living Apart For 5 Years Before Rape Conviction!

Were Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson living apart for years before their split? She is setting the record straight on the claims!

ICYMI, the 43-year-old model filed for divorce from the 47-year-old actor earlier this week, citing irreconcilable differences. Although Bijou did not list a date of separation, this came after Danny was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.

But here’s an inneresting detail about the divorce docs. According to papers obtained by Dailymail.com on Saturday, Bijou noticeably said that the former couple’s 9-year-old daughter Fianna has lived only with her mother in Santa Ynez, California, since 2018. The actress then pointed out that their child lived with both her and Danny at their old mansion in Hollywood for the first four years of her life.

So Bijou made it seem like for five years prior to the That ‘70s Show alum’s rape conviction, he wasn’t living with her or Fianna at all! And that comes as a shock, especially considering she had stuck by Danny’s side ever since the assault allegations came out in 2017. Was this divorce just along time coming and not just because she wants to “protect her assets” in case of a future civil suit?

Well, she has come forward to clear up the matter. Her attorney, Peter Lauzon, explained that Danny was not listed as living with Bijou and Fianna at the Santa Ynez house because he is not there “at this moment.” When asked if the actor was residing at the home until he went to prison, the lawyer said:

“Yes, of course he was.”

