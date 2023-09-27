Bijou Phillips Divorcing Danny Masterson To Protect HIS Money?!

Bijou Phillips is doing what needs to be done to protect her family.

One week after the 43-year-old filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier this month after being convicted of rape, we’re learning a little bit more about what went into her decision.

As we all know, Bijou made it clear throughout all the litigation that she supported the That ‘70s Show actor and that she would continue to do so, making it quite the shock when she filed for divorce. Last week, an insider told DailyMail.com that the main reason she did so was to “protect her assets” from potential future lawsuits — if he got sued and their money was still merged, that could be catastrophic for the single mother. But that still hasn’t made things any easier.

On Wednesday, a source told Us Weekly “this experience has been devastating and humiliating for Bijou,” but that “she’s focused on being a mom and preserving her future no matter what.”

Gotta do what you gotta do, right? Fianna first!

Related: Russell Brand Is Sounding Pretty Desperate For Money!!

In court docs obtained by the outlet, the Havoc actress requested to “terminate the court’s ability to grant support” to her soon to be ex-husband, and asked that their assets be considered as separate property… which basically means whatever money the estranged couple has left over after all Danny’s legal fees, she wants removed from the equation. A source shared:

“Bijou’s very sensitive about her family’s financial security, and the impending divorce is clearly a big piece of that plan. The only reason she’s filing to end the marriage is to put a sizable amount of Danny’s assets out of reach of further litigation.”

Oof… It makes sense, though, since they didn’t have a prenup.

A second source informed the outlet that Danny and Bijou apparently came to the divorce decision together, speculating, “it’s possible they did it because it would benefit her. Danny really loved Bijou. She’s doing what she has to do — protecting her family.”

Well, as the Scientologist works to secure things financially, she’s also leaning on Danny — or rather family — for another thing: support. An insider dished:

“Bijou relies on them a lot, and I don’t think she’ll stop being close with Danny’s family no matter what happens to him. They’ll always be in her life, and Scientology will too.”

However, the source noted “there will be a lot of visits and phone calls” between her and Danny.

Bijou is also apparently weighing whether she can afford to stay at her and The Ranch star’s Santa Ynez, California home, which they originally planned to live off of by “harvesting wine.” But, the source explained:

“She’s got a lot of legal bills to pay [and] may have to find something more affordable.”

She’s currently “trying to be as proactive as possible” with her career, even considering returning to acting. The source added:

“She [also] likes the idea of working in a spiritual capacity somehow. … Helping others who are going through the same type of stress she’s still dealing with.”

At the end of the day, Bijou has “a lot of support from family, friends and the church,” according to the insider, and she’s “staying strong for her daughter and taking it all step by step.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via WENN]