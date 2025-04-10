Bikers Against Child Abuse Leader Accused Of 'Disseminating Child Pornography'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

In a shocking and cruel twist, the vice president of Bikers Against Child Abuse has been accused of multiple sex crimes against children.

It pains us to report that John Todaro, who was such a vocal advocate for children’s safety, was arrested on Wednesday by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. According to a New York State Police press release, an “investigation determined Todaro possessed child pornography and was disseminating child pornography.”

Truly so vile.

Related: Jean-Claude Van Damme Denies ‘Grotesque’ Claim He Knowingly Slept With Trafficked Women

To make matters even more sickening, since Todaro served as VP for the Buffalo Bikers Against Child Abuse Buffalo Chapter, authorities said he “had opportunities to be around children and child victims.”

Does this mean he picked kids who were already victims? How truly evil to masquerade as a child’s safety advocate only to exploit them behind closed doors. So, so, so f**ked up…

According to the police department, the 49-year-old was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child (D Felony) and possessing a sexual performance by a child (E Felony). He was arraigned in the town of Amherst Court and later released. He’s scheduled to return to court in May, though it’s not immediately clear whether or not he entered a plea.

The NYSP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 585-344-6200.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

[Images via New York State Police]