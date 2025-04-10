Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Weezer Bassist’s Wife Had Surgery To Treat Cancer Shortly Before Being Shot By LAPD! Weezer Bassist's Wife SHOT By LAPD During Bizarre Altercation -- Now She's Charged With Attempted Murder! Kanye West Says He's Never Been Allowed To Perform At The Super Bowl Because Of Taylor Swift?! Yeah, Sure Pal... Justin Bieber Goes OFF On Paparazzi In New Video: ‘You Don’t Care About Human Beings’ Lisa Vanderpump Told Ally Lewber To Get Back Together With James Kennedy After His Domestic Violence Arrest! WTF?! Youth Soccer Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Boy While Murdering Him… As MORE SA Cases Surface Blake Lively Being A Hypocrite? After Fighting For Her Privacy In Justin Baldoni Suit, She Just LEAKED Private Medical Info! Kaitlyn Bristowe Accuses Ex Jason Tartick Of Using His New Dog For TRULY Diabolical Revenge On Her!!! The Traitors’ Dylan Efron Isn't Just Hot In His Swim Trunks -- He's Out Here SAVING LIVES! Russell Brand Blames Fame For His Sexual Predation, Says He Was 'Captured By Some Kind Of Darkness' Adam Devine Says He Lost A Body Part While Pleasuring Himself! This Is INSANE! High School Track Stabbing: Family Of Accused Teen Raises $175K+ For Defense -- Because ‘Narrative Being Spread Is False’

Viral: News

Bikers Against Child Abuse Leader Accused Of 'Disseminating Child Pornography'

Bikers Against Child Abuse Vice President John Todaro Accused Of Sex Crimes Against Children

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

In a shocking and cruel twist, the vice president of Bikers Against Child Abuse has been accused of multiple sex crimes against children.

It pains us to report that John Todaro, who was such a vocal advocate for children’s safety, was arrested on Wednesday by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. According to a New York State Police press release, an “investigation determined Todaro possessed child pornography and was disseminating child pornography.”

Truly so vile.

Related: Jean-Claude Van Damme Denies ‘Grotesque’ Claim He Knowingly Slept With Trafficked Women 

To make matters even more sickening, since Todaro served as VP for the Buffalo Bikers Against Child Abuse Buffalo Chapter, authorities said he “had opportunities to be around children and child victims.”

Does this mean he picked kids who were already victims? How truly evil to masquerade as a child’s safety advocate only to exploit them behind closed doors. So, so, so f**ked up…

According to the police department, the 49-year-old was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child (D Felony) and possessing a sexual performance by a child (E Felony). He was arraigned in the town of Amherst Court and later released. He’s scheduled to return to court in May, though it’s not immediately clear whether or not he entered a plea.

The NYSP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 585-344-6200.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

[Images via New York State Police]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 10, 2025 15:50pm PDT

Share This