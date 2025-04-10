Got A Tip?

Jean-Claude Van Damme Denies ‘Grotesque’ Claim That He Knowingly Slept With Trafficked Women 

Jean-Claude Van Damme Denies Knowingly Sleeping With Trafficked Women

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jean-Claude Van Damme is finally addressing the shocking allegation against him.

Last week, news broke that a criminal complaint was filed against the 64-year-old actor by the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, claiming he slept with five Romanian women that he knew had been trafficked by Morel Bolea’s criminal organization. The alleged incident took place at an event organized by Van Damme in Cannes — though when it happened is unknown. During the bash, the women, all photo models, were allegedly offered to the Bloodsport star as a “gift,” and he accepted.

Adrian Cuculis, an attorney for one of the victims, claimed to CNN affiliate Antena 3 that Van Damme had sexual relations with the women “who were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.” One woman who allegedly witnessed what happened shared what she saw with prosecutors, and this started a criminal investigation into the situation. According to Cuculis, the case is part of a larger investigation into human trafficking and the trafficking of minors that the prosecutor’s office started five years ago in Romania.

Now, Van Damme is denying the accusations against him. His agent, Patrick Goavec, told People in a translated statement from French on Wednesday:

“We have become aware of articles alleging an alleged affair in Cannes involving Mr. Jean-Claude Van Damme. The reported facts are both grotesque and non-existent. Mr. Van Damme does not wish to comment or fuel this rumor, which is as absurd as it is unfounded.”

“An alleged affair”… This is a lot more than just Van Damme stepping out on his wife Gladys Portugues! He allegedly knew the women were trafficked, didn’t care, and hooked up with them anyway! It’s disgusting behavior!

At this time, it is unknown what will happen with the case next. Because the alleged incident happened in Cannes, the High Court of Cassation in France reportedly needs to authorize the criminal proceedings. If approved, only then will the suspects in the case be identified and go to Romania to give statements. Whether the court plans to agree to the criminal proceedings is unknown. So, a lot is up in the air at the moment…

Thoughts on the statement, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, WENN/Avalon]

Apr 10, 2025 11:10am PDT

