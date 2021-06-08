Did Melinda Gates Hire A Private Investigator To Follow Bill? Details On The Open Secret Of His Alleged Serial Infidelity

Pardon the pun, but the floodgates have really opened on this divorce…

It’s been a little over a month since Bill and Melinda Gates announced the end of their marriage, and we’ve gone from the couple reportedly keeping things amicable for the sake of their children winning a Nobel Prize, to a WHOLE lot of Bill’s dirty laundry getting aired. And apparently, the tea is only just beginning to get spilled.

Related: Is Melinda Seeking Greater Inheritance For The Gates Kids?

According to a new Vanity Fair report, sources close to the couple “expect more details to emerge” as the split proceeds. In fact, two insiders told the outlet that “someone in Melinda’s circle” hired a private investigator before she filed for divorce, and the findings may “inform both the public and private case.”

That could mean a lot more dirt on the Microsoft co-founder coming to light — but for the record, a spokesperson for his ex-wife called the claim “completely false.” They stated:

“Neither Melinda nor anyone at her direction ever hired a private investigator.”

Whether that’s true or false, a PI might not even be necessary to get the goods on Gates since former employees are coming forward to dish on the boss themselves. One of them explained to Vanity Fair:

“For such a long time you were told, ‘You have an NDA. You can’t talk.'”

This source speculated that NDAs , AKA non-disclosure agreements, were used to suppress stories about the billionaire being difficult to work with, and perhaps even worse behavior. As for how he was as a boss, the former employee called the tech titan “unrelenting” and “condescending.” They said:

“He would ask you a question, and when you answered, he’d look at you and go, ‘That is NOT the right answer.'”

The Gates Foundation founder’s serial infidelity was described as an “open secret” at Microsoft (and “no secret” at all to those close to him, according to another insider). The former staffer recalled Bill coming to work driving a Mercedes and leaving “with a golden brown Porsche,” sharing:

“We all assumed that it was when he was with women. … I knew there were many offsite meetings that were not on his calendar.”

Related: Bill Doesn’t Actually Care About Charity?! The REAL Reason Behind Divorce…

However, another source close to the 65-year-old denied this story, arguing he was “one of the most intensely scheduled people on the planet.” But in that case, isn’t it possible he scheduled time with his mistress(es) that wasn’t on his public calendar? Employees weren’t going to openly question his comings and goings from the office, after all. At this point, it doesn’t seem like his cheating ways are really in dispute.

In any case, we’ll be very curious to see what other info comes out of this divorce. We already know Bill was having meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, so we’re not sure how much worse it could get — but hey, when it comes to the billionaire lifestyle, nothing could surprise us.

[Image via Daniel Deme/WENN]