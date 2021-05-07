The BIG Reason Bill & Melinda Gates Don’t 'Want To Invite More Scrutiny' Over Their Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates have attempted to keep their divorce as low-key as possible for two of the most wealthy and powerful people in the world. But will they continue to be successful? Somehow we doubt it…

As we previously reported, the ultra-expensive split is shaping up to be mostly drama-free in the division of assets department. While the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, they did have a separation document which they are reportedly following (the Microsoft co-founder has already transferred nearly $2 BILLION in stocks to his ex).

However, Melinda referred to the marriage as “irretrievably broken” in her divorce filing, a statement which shocked many who followed the pair’s philanthropic work together over the years. The breakup was apparently a long time coming, though, and while a “combo of things” led to calling it quits, a People source said they waited until all of their kids were adults to make it official.

The insider shared:

“It’s absolutely because their youngest child is graduating from high school, and the idea was that they stayed together through that. They limped through until their kids were out of school like a lot of people.”

Limped through? Oof! Just how long has this split been coming?

According to this source, the former spouses will be keeping the details under wraps. They explained:

“Nobody is going to want to invite more scrutiny because it’ll hurt their credibility. I don’t think they’re so angry that anybody wants to take each other down, like you sometimes see. [Melinda is] not incentivized for that.”

Innerestingly, TMZ previously claimed that Melinda AND the kids are actually “furious” with the Gates patriarch for “various things they claim he had done.” So whether or not she’s “incentivized” to air her grievances, it doesn’t seem accurate to say there was no anger going on behind the scenes.

That being said, the People source cited a good reason for the couple to keep their in-fighting out of the press:

“They were really interested in trying to win a Nobel Prize. So one thing that was part of this is, if it gets worse, then it ends that. It seems as if that was on the agenda, and that’s for both of them.”

Could the Gateses still be on track to win a Nobel Prize as a divorced couple? Based on the rumors we’re already hearing, it seems unlikely they will be able to keep a lid on the behind-the-scenes drama for long. (Maybe if Bill reversed his position on sharing vaccine info and technology with other countries they would have a better chance!) Personally, we’re VERY interested to see what other info might emerge about this former couple. Are YOU??

