Billie Eilish Gets Body Shamed Following Rare Photos In Tight Clothing — And Her Response Is AMAZING!

The body shaming has GOT to stop! That’s what Billie Eilish is saying after she was the subject of some pretty gross trolling this week.

The Good Girls Go To Hell singer was photographed on Monday stepping out in Los Angeles in a nude tank top and shorts rather than her usual baggy designer looks. And immediately it became evident why the teen star was right all along about being judged as a tweet shaming her appearance quickly went viral.

Related: Billie Eilish Officially Releases Her Body Positive Stripping Short Film!

The tweet in question, written by a 29-year-old man, attached a photo of the Grammy Award winner and read:

“in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body.”

Most on social media were NOT here for the body-shaming! Take a look at a few of the top responses via Twitter:

“the way that porn and social media has taught men that bodies like billie eilish’s are “fat” and not perfectly normal” “when i see people tweet about billie eilish’s body it screams “i’ve never been with a woman”” “Leave Billie Eilish and her body alone f**kin weirdos” “To anyone who is body shaming Billie Eilish please stop putting unrealistic beauty standards on women. She doesn’t deserve that and no one else deserves that either. Billie is and will always be beautiful please stop judging her.” “To anyone who is body shaming Billie Eilish please stop putting unrealistic beauty standards on women. She doesn’t deserve that and no one else deserves that either. Billie is and will always be beautiful please stop judging her.” “imagine if someone took a photo of u nobody ass motherf**kers on ur way to get coffee in ur loungewear all messy bc u just woke up n ppl online circulated n commented on it like thats the “real” u rather than a 3 second moment of u minding ur own business. let billie eilish exist”

Even celebrities got in on the conversation! Take a look at what Andy Milonakis had to say in response to Kat Dennings:

The crazy thing is that how many stupid ass humans have no depth, and they think it’s normal to non stop comment on people’s looks. Vapid motherfuckers, all of em — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) October 14, 2020

And it wasn’t long before the 18-year-old subtly chimed in herself, sharing a short video from Chizi Duru to her Instagram Story, in which the YouTuber encouraged viewers “to start normalizing real bodies.” Duru says in the clip, originally shared to her TikTok:

“Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies, OK? Not everybody has a wagon behind ’em, OK? Guts are normal. They’re normal. Boobs sag — especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real.”

Tell ’em!!

Give it a watch for yourself (below):

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time she’s had to stand up to body shamers! Just a year ago for an ELLE cover story, she explained the double-edged sword of wanting to switch up her style without fans losing respect for her:

“I’m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body. But I know it would be a huge thing. I know people will say, ‘I’ve lost all respect for her.'”

Hopefully this will show her that the majority of folks still have her back — even if a few bad apples are going to be disgusting.

Maybe amidst all the chaos of this year, people will learn to stop commenting on women’s bodies (especially when they’re teenagers), but we’re not holding our breath…

We’ll let Billie have the final word here, in her amazing video art piece responding to just this kind of behavior…

[Image via Billie Eilish/YouTube.]