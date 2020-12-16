Billie Eilish Drops Intimate Glimpse Into Life With New Documentary Trailer

You guys, we’re about to get an INTIMATE look at Billie Eilish‘s life!

The trailer for her upcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, dropped on December 15 — and we are screaming!

From the bits we got of the Apple TV film, it’s super obvs we’re going to focus on her life with her family and Billie doing regular things, like, you know, getting her license. At the end, they even teased in a clip from a home movie of Billie and her brother, Finneas, as little kids!

Related: Billie Eilish’s Mom Was On Friends

About halfway through the two-minute clip, we see a glimpse into the Grammy winner’s life with her mom, actress Maggie Baird. During their convo we hear Billie ask:

“Why can’t we just miss people though? Why do we have to cope? Why can’t we just let it happen?”

To which her mom very somberly replies:

“Because it hurts.”

Without knowing most of the details, it’s clear this doc will be more about the journey of a 17-year-old young person than a biopic of a celebrity musician. It’s going to be super inneresting to watch the “behind the scenes” life of someone as successful as Eilish — who has been nominated for 141 awards, has 137 million followers on social media, and 5 Grammys. Yet with all the amazing accomplishments, the trailer has set the tone for this to be quite a tearjerker.

Are you all ready with the tissues? Because it totally seems like we’re going to need an entire box for this movie.

Be sure to catch the doc which releases February 26, 2021 on Apple TV+ if you like the trailer you see (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & YouTube/Apple TV]