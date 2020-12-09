OMG! Billie Eilish's Mom Was On Friends!

We knew Billie Eilish‘s mom used to be an actress, but we didn’t realize we’d actually seen her before!

Before she was the mother of music’s most exciting young wunderkind, Maggie Baird worked steadily throughout the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, scoring guest appearances on shows like LA Law, Chicago Hope, The X-Files, and The West Wing.

Oh, and a little show called Friends!

In The One Where Joey Loses His Insurance, Maggie plays a casting director trying to figure out wtf is going on with Joey — who is trying desperately to hide the fact he’s suffered a hernia and no longer has his actor’s health insurance to treat it.

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious scene at about the 0:40 second mark (below)!

So cool! Though we’re guessing Billie would be more impressed if it was The Office…

BTW, if you didn’t know, Billie’s poppa, Patrick O’Connell, is also a part-time actor who can be seen most recently in guest appearances on Baskets and Supergirl.

