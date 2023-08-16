Billie Eilish Fans Are NOT Into Her New Look!

Billie Eilish debuted a new look… and fans are mixed!

The Happier Than Ever singer has always been known for her eccentric style. From baggy clothes to multi-colored hair, she’s proven that when it comes to her appearance, she doesn’t tend to keep the same look for long. However, a new style choice may have just been too hard for some fans to accept…

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old debuted red roots similar to her old green look of the same style, but has now tackled a new location to accessorize: her teeth! The What Was I Made For singer shared a carousel of images on Instagram on Monday showing off a set of diamond grills molded perfectly for her mouth. In the first pic, she sat in a dimly-lit room as she grinned ear to ear, showing off the new metal — which perfectly captured the light! In the fourth pic in the carousel, she took a selfie from a high angle as she sported an orange hat and another toothy grin, offering a better look at her grill situation. One tooth appeared to have a silver cap, while a diamond star sat in between her front teeth. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

But fans weren’t as happy with the look as Eilish appears to be, and made it known in the comments. Critics wrote things like:

“Wtf she did it with her teeth” “I know it looks dumb as hell.” “THE TOOTH GEMSSSS”

However, there were some who, while they seemingly didn’t love the look, still managed to share a bit of positivity with the fan-favorite singer:

“She looks like an old man with her new tooth but I still love her.” “She’s ruining her teeth, she’s probably feeling fine and pretty but damn tooth jewelry”

Other commenters side stepped the grills completely, instead focusing on her red roots:

“RED ROOTS ON TOP” “IM SO READY FOR THIS RED ERA” “No you dont understand im obsessed”

She’s definitely in a new era! What are YOUR thoughts on Billie’s new look, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Billie Eilish/Instagram]