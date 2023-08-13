Billie Eilish Finally Addresses Breakup With Jesse Rutherford!

Billie Eilish is talking about her split with Jesse Rutherford for the first time!

For those who don’t recall, the 21-year-old singer sparked romance rumors with The Neighbourhood frontman in October 2022 when they were caught holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights. They soon made their relationship Instagram and red carpet official a month later. Despite facing backlash for their 10-year age gap, Billie gushed about how “really happy and excited” she was to be with Jesse in an interview with Vanity Fair. Calling him the “hottest f**king f**ker alive,” she quipped:

“Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone.”

Related: Billie Dedicates Euphoria Song To Angus Cloud At Lollapalooza

After her high praise of Jesse, the pair went on to spend more time with each other, attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and celebrating Easter together. However, their romance seemed to fizzle out by May. A rep for Billie confirmed to People she and Jess “split amicably and remain good friends” after less than a year of dating.

No other details about the breakup were revealed when the news came out. But rumors of them splitting began when the Bad Guy songstress went to the Met Gala that month alone. She was then seen in pictures seemingly looking cozy with Love, Victor actress Ava Capri at an afterparty for the event, so social media users questioned if cheated or broke up with the 31-year-old musician. However, her rep insisted no one “all cheating rumors are false,” adding:

“Both are currently single.”

Since the breakup news, there hasn’t been any tea about the former couple – until now! Billie is finally giving fans answers into where she stands with Jesse months later. And unlike some other celeb couples, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between them! During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories Saturday, the Grammy winner revealed she was on good terms with her ex when a fan asked about “Jesse”:

“Very very good friends only. My homie forever.”

We guess it really was an amicable split! Good for them! As for if the hitmaker has moved on with someone else? An IG user questioned if she was dating anyone, to which she responded in all-caps:

“NO SIRRRRRR.”

We all know how messy breakups can get, so it’s great to hear that there’s no beef between Billie and Jesse following their split! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]