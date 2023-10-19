Got A Tip?

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Full Back Tattoo! Look!

Billie Eilish Full Back Tattoo Photos

OMG! Billie Eilish has gotten some ink before, but WOW!

The You Should See Me In A Crown singer first teased a tattoo on her spine in a photo close up on the back of her neck about a month ago…

But on Wednesday, in a brand new October Instagram photo dump, she showed followers the whole thing — apparently fresh from being completed, as you can still see inkstains from the artist’s gloves surrounding the piece!

It is a monumental piece of art that looks a bit like a fingerprint stretched across her entire spine. It’s really quite something — though it’s unclear if it’s complete or she’s still adding to it. Take a look at the full thing as it exists now (below)!

Billie Eilish back tattoo Instagram
(c) Billie Eilish/Instagram

So cool! This of course joins her chest tat that reads “Billie” and her huge hip piece of a dragon. We wonder how many she’ll eventually get! Will she look like Travis Barker eventually? Only time will tell…

What do YOU think of her newest ink??

[Image via Billie Eilish/Instagram.]

Oct 18, 2023

