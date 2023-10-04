Morgan Wade Got A Tattoo Of Kyle Richards' Initials! WHAT?!?

It gets harder and harder not to believe these affair rumors! And these two aren’t doing themselves ANY favors!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer for Season 13 dropped on Tuesday, and it promised to spill all the tea on Kyle Richards‘ split from her longtime husband Mauricio Umansky — something they both just confirmed after months of speculation. And there was so much going on with the couple in the brief clip, we almost missed another shocking revelation!

In the sneak peek, it appears like the Halloween alum’s rumored new girlfriend Morgan Wade got Kyle’s initials tatted on her! And Kyle did some of the ink herself!! WHAT?!

In the preview, Kyle can be seen introducing the country singer to a tattoo artist, who wondered how they met. The musician quipped, “She stalked me.” The reality star looked a bit annoyed by the answer, but things swiftly moved on with Morgan laying in a chair with her left arm extended. The 54-year-old then took a turn inking the letter “K” on her.

See it for yourself (below)!

You’ve heard the rumors, now it’s time to watch the story unfold. #RHOBH returns for an all-new season on October 25th ???? pic.twitter.com/MghgCvSVe9 — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 3, 2023

How we are NOT supposed to think they’re hooking up after this?! It’s such a romantic gesture!

It’s also 100% about Kyle, right?! Fans first noticed the unique tat appear on the Wilder Days performer’s arm in June, as the pair’s friendship was heating up. And now that Bravo is confirming they went to get it together, it seems pretty obvious it was inspired by the socialite!

The rumored lovebirds also both have matching heart tattoos — and when asked what it meant during the Season 12 reunion, the actress coyly responded:

“This heart is a heart and it means something to me.”

So cryptic. LOLz!

It’s one thing for besties to get matching hearts, but initials seem like a LOT for just friends! What do U think?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Bravo]