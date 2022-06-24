Billie Eilish Reveals She Secretly Used A 'Body Double' During Her 2022 Coachella Performance!

We really hate to break it to Coachella attendees, but you did not actually see Billie Eilish perform this year – at least not for a couple of minutes.

As it turns out, while everyone believed the 20-year-old singer was on stage during her headlining set at the music festival, she used a “body double” in her place at one point, and nobody noticed! Yep, Perezcious readers, she duped us all! During an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 on Tuesday, Billie confessed it was not actually her standing on the stage during the intro of the performance, explaining:

“The beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers for the show. I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks.”

The NDA artist continued:

“I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me. And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.”

Well, the cat is out of the bag now! Videos from the performance show someone resembling Billie standing at the back of the stage while an introductory sequence featuring parts of the tracks Oxytocin and Happier Than Ever played. However, her face is not seen until almost two minutes into the performance when her 2019 single Bury a Friend starts playing. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!

We are so impressed but also not shocked she was able to pull this off! This is the same person who wore a wig for weeks – including at the Grammys – last year to hide the fact that she ditched her dark hair with green roots for a new blonde ‘do at the time. Truly the master of disguise … sometimes, at least.

When Wilkinson asked whether Billie went incognito to watch other musicians perform at Coachella, she shared that she did. However, it was not as successful as her doppelganger stunt:

“Yeah, but I was a different person then and it didn’t work! I’ve done it though, occasionally in different places, and it’s really nice when you’re able to do it.”

It is the thought (and effort) that counts!

Are you shocked by the confession? Did you catch the decoy in the intro, festival attendees? Drop your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Billie Eilish/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]