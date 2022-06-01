Billie Eilish Splits From Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Following Cheating Rumor!

It would appear that Billie Eilish is single once again.

The 20-year-old singer apparently broke up with boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce at some point in the recent past — and we know this because the split is just now being confirmed by the 30-year-old actor himself!

Related: Billie Tries SO HARD To Stop Feud With Cardi B After Rumored Shade At Met Gala!

On Tuesday afternoon, Vorce took to his Instagram Stories to post a series of pictures commenting about his (now-former) relationship with the Bad Guy singer. Interestingly, the first pic was aimed more at fans of the Grammy-winning songstress, and with it, Vorce called out some of the online criticism he apparently receives from them.

Writing a typed-out message across the top of the movie poster for Men, Vorce hit back at Eilish fans and others online who apparently drop by his IG account regularly to post accusatory comments and dubious allegations.

The actor shared:

“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life.”

Here’s that post:

Whoa!

From there, Vorce took aim at persistent social media rumors about his supposed cheating on Eilish allegedly being the thing that led to their recent breakup.

Denying any infidelity on his or Billie’s part, the actor argued:

“Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Gotta get that ALL CAPS word thrown in there (below) for good measure, we suppose:

Uh-huh…

The actor also posted a slide re-sharing a news story about the reported breakup, in which he criticized that post for claiming Billie was “too good” for him after the split. And “in other news,” as he wrote, he then followed up with a fourth slide about… becoming a season ticket holder for the NFL‘s New Orleans Saints football team. Just trying to change the subject or something?? Ooooookay!

Related: Billie Eilish Gives Big ‘Bridgerton’ Vibes In Gucci At The Met Gala!

FWIW, the Happier Than Ever singer hasn’t commented publicly on the split yet, and her reps didn’t return requests for comment about the breakup, per Page Six.

However, E! News also reported on Tuesday that “a source close to Matthew” did confirm Billie “ended her relationship” with the actor “recently.” So the split is legit, it would seem — and the wording in that report would suggest Billie was apparently the driving force in nixing things.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised to see this or nah??

Sound OFF with your reaction down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Billie Eilish/Matthew Tyler Vorce/Instagram]