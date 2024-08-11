Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R., & Tom Cruise Excite Fans For 2028 LA Olympics With Epic Closing Ceremony!

The countdown to the 2028 LA Olympics has been kicked off!

The 2024 Paris Olympics may now be officially over, but they sure went out with a bang! H.E.R. kicked off the West Coast vibe with a performance of the national anthem, before Tom Cruise literally LEAPT into action from the top of the Olympics venue in Paris! From there, he went on a cross country mission to pass the baton to the 2028 games in LA, where Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were waiting to perform! SO California!!!

Related: Prince William Debuts Beard In Surprise Olympics Video With Princess Catherine! LOOK!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off the performance with their hit song Can’t Stop, before Billie took center stage to perform her chart-topping song Birds of a Feather! Next, Snoop Dogg lit up the stage with his own song Drop It Like It’s Hot, before he brought out surprise performer Dr. Dre to help him rap their classic hit The Next Episode.

Talk about Californiacation!

That’s a wrap on the Paris Olympics! LA, we’ll see you in four years!

Reactions to their performance, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Phil Lewis/MEGAWENN]