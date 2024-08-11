Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R., & Tom Cruise Excite Fans For 2028 LA Olympics With Epic Closing Ceremony! Finneas Fiercely Defends Sister Billie Eilish From ‘Predatory’ & ‘Queerbaiting’ Claims After Collab With Charli XCX Did You Know That Billie Eilish... Watch Billie Eilish Prank Call Margot Robbie & More In PAINFULLY AWKWARD Elle Video! Why Billie Eilish Fans Think Jack Antonoff Just Threw Shade At Her Amid Rumored Taylor Swift Feud! Yes, Even Billie Eilish Gets Ghosted -- And Her Story About It Is INSANE! Billie Eilish vs Taylor Swift - Whose Side Are U On? | Perez Hilton Lady GaGa Upsets HER FANS! Billie Eilish vs Taylor Swift! Celine Dion’s Health Scare! Sean Kingston - Fraudster! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Billie Eilish & Taylor Swift Feud Rumors SET ON FIRE By Manager's Shady Post! Whoa! Billie Eilish Attacks Taylor Swift - AGAIN! Desperate??? Another Taylor Swift Dig?? Billie Eilish BLASTED For Calling 3-Hour Concerts 'Literally Psychotic'! Billie Eilish Goes Full Taylor Swift! These Powerful Songs Are Totally About Her Ex!

Olympics

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R., & Tom Cruise Excite Fans For 2028 LA Olympics With Epic Closing Ceremony!

Billie Eilsh, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R., & Tom Cruise Excite Fans For 2028 LA Olympics With Epic Closing Ceremony!

The countdown to the 2028 LA Olympics has been kicked off!

The 2024 Paris Olympics may now be officially over, but they sure went out with a bang! H.E.R. kicked off the West Coast vibe with a performance of the national anthem, before Tom Cruise literally LEAPT into action from the top of the Olympics venue in Paris! From there, he went on a cross country mission to pass the baton to the 2028 games in LA, where Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were waiting to perform! SO California!!!

Related: Prince William Debuts Beard In Surprise Olympics Video With Princess Catherine! LOOK!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off the performance with their hit song Can’t Stop, before Billie took center stage to perform her chart-topping song Birds of a Feather! Next, Snoop Dogg lit up the stage with his own song Drop It Like It’s Hot, before he brought out surprise performer Dr. Dre to help him rap their classic hit The Next Episode.

Talk about Californiacation!

That’s a wrap on the Paris Olympics! LA, we’ll see you in four years!

Reactions to their performance, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Phil Lewis/MEGAWENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 11, 2024 15:50pm PDT

Share This