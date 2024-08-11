Prince William Debuts Beard In Surprise Olympics Video With Princess Catherine! LOOK!

Got A Tip?

Prince William has a brave new look!

On Sunday, the British royal and his “lovely wife” Princess Catherine surprised audiences with a video congratulating Team Great Britain for their performance in the Paris Olympics… And he has a totally new look!

The official Kensington Palace video, which opens with none other than Snoop Dogg greeting fans, quickly cuts to the Prince and Princess of Wales issuing a sweet message. Catherine says:

“From all of us watching from home, congratulations to Team GB.”

William then chimes in:

“Well done on all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

Awww! Our attention couldn’t help but be drawn to his ravishing new beard! He and Prince Harry may not be on stellar terms, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be inspired by his little bro’s scruffier look! Ha!

The video, which also features David Beckham and a ton of others, concludes with Snoop thanking the athletes:

“Thank you, Great Britain. On behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the Prince, and his lovely wife.”

Watch the full thing and see William’s beard (below):

In the replies, X (Twitter) users went WILD over the 42-year-old’s new look:

“Pardon me ladies.. I need to cool down. Prince William looks so handsome with a bit of facial stubble

“Catherine and Prince William with the facial hair love it”

“Love the beard — it really suits you”

“Kate, be honest, the Beard is it staying or going?”

“The beard…The beard …

Other fans were just happy to see a new glimpse of Catherine looking healthy amid her cancer battle:

“Its especially good to see The Princess of Wales”

“It’s so good to see Catherine hale & hearty.”

“Love this so much!!”

“Omg what a great video!!! It’s so lovely to see you two again… looking beautiful as always”

What do YOU think of Prince William’s facial hair, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via The Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube]

Aug 11, 2024 14:40pm PDT

