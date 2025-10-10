Got A Tip?

Billie Eilish Violently Grabbed By Fan During Miami Concert – WATCH

Oh, no!! A fan just got WAY too handsy with Billie Eilish!

The singer kicked off the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Miami on Thursday night. At one point during the show, she jumped off the stage and greeted fans on the floor, walking quickly as she high-fived a bunch of ’em. But as captured in a video on X (Twitter), one concertgoer grabbed her and violently dragged her close to them. Billie fell into the crowd as she spun around, and her arm got all twisted up. Ouch!!!

Security quickly stepped in and pushed the crowd back as Billie stood back up and pulled out of the fan’s strong grip. She looked PISSED as she glared back at the crowd before quickly moving along. Take a look at the scary incident:

Jeez!!!

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like the singer was hurt. But how scary!

Reactions?!

[Image via Billie Eilish/YouTube]

Oct 10, 2025

