Travis Kelce Reacts To Taylor Swift's Raunchy Song Wood!

Travis Kelce is playing it cool!

The Kansas City Chiefs star tried hard to downplay the meaning of the sexy song Wood while chatting about his fiancée Taylor Swift‘s new album The Life of a Showgirl on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast New Heights. His brother Jason had a lot of questions about the hit track, wondering how the 36-year-old feels about the raunchy song, noting:

“Wood, great, great soundtrack.”

Trav broke out into a laughing fit, agreeing, “it’s a great song.”

Jason then wondered:

“Do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song Wood?!”

LOLz! The tight end insisted the song was more innocent than that:

“No. Any song, you know, that she references me in is very… I love that girl, what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in any way…”

But Jason hit back at his argument, pointing out it wasn’t a song about Travis but about his “appendage.” Hah! Travis teased:

“What?! I think you’re not understanding the song. No way!”

Flabbergasted, Jason pulled out the receipts and started reading off the lyrics, such as, “Redwood tree, ain’t hard to see.” The former Eagles player joked:

“I thought redwood was a little bit… That’s a generous word. If somebody wrote a song about me, it would be like ‘Japanese maple / sometimes can see'”

OMG! So f**king funny!

Hear their full review of the album (below):

Reactions?!

