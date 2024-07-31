Billionaire Claims To Have Fathered 100 CHILDREN Worldwide!

A Russian billionaire is putting Nick Cannon to shame with this WILD claim!

Pavel Durov, an app developer from Saint Petersberg, reportedly dropped a wild confession in one of his message boxes. The 39-year-old, who is worth an estimated $15.5 BILLION dollars, invented the messaging app Telegram, which has been rising in popularity in recent years. He also invented something called VK, which is the Russian version of Facebook — hence being dubbed his country’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Despite not being married, Pavel claimed in a post on his messenger service that he’s fathered over 100 kids worldwide — all because of a “weird request” his friend made over a decade ago. The post reportedly read:

“I was just told that I have over 100 biological kids. How is this possible for a guy who has never been married and prefers to live alone? … [My friend] and his wife couldn’t have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. I laughed my ass off before realising he was dead serious.”

The businessman said after going to the sperm bank he was told they were having a shortage of “high quality donor material” and he felt it was his “duty” to help out anonymously:

“This sounded crazy enough to get me to sign up for sperm donation. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I’m proud that I did my part to help alleviate it.”

We know what you’re all thinking, because we’re also thinking it — could any of these biological kids of his have a piece in his fortune or be an heir to his empire?! Well, that question he didn’t answer. What he did say, though, is he stopped being a sperm donor years ago, although there are still some frozen samples at an unnamed IVF clinic waiting to be used.

But the business mogul isn’t going to try and hide from his kids! He hopes to open-source his DNA so his biological children can easily find each other — and him! Good because we’d hate for them to end up dating one another!

Pavel says he has no regrets about his donations and hopes he can encourage others:

“Of course, there are risk, but I don’t regret having been a donor. I also want to help de-stigmatize the whole notion of sperm donation and incentivize more healthy men to do it, so that families struggling to have kids can enjoy more options. Defy convention — redefine the norm.”

Up until this bombshell claim, the billionaire was only known to have two children with his ex-partner Daria Bondarenko — a daughter and a son. They apparently have a lot of half brothers and sisters around the world, according to their father!

