Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Cuddles Up To Hailey’s Baby Bump In New Pics! LOOK!

Justin Bieber Cuddles Up To Hailey’s Baby Bump In New Pics! LOOK!

New pregnancy pics alert!

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to share a bunch of pictures — including one of him snuggling up to his wife Hailey and her baby bump! In the adorable snapshot, the singer is seen resting his head on her lap right next to her bare stomach under her cropped shirt and hugging her knee. Aww! Other photos feature the couple playfully flipping off the camera on the couch, snuggling together, and nearly kissing on the deck of a swimming pool.

Later in the carousel, Hailey flaunts her baby bump again. The pair are sitting together outdoors as the model cradles her belly, which is covered this time by a yellow and green knitted polo. The last photo featured Justin smiling at the camera while Hailey gave a little pout. Check out all the couple photos (below):

So cute!!!

It looks like the soon-to-be parents have been getting in a lot of quality time ahead of baby Bieber’s arrival! In an interview with W Magazine this month, Hailey shared that she is enjoying some one-on-one time with her hubby before they become a family of three:

“In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

And they appear to be having a blast together! Reactions to the snaps, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram]

Jul 27, 2024 15:33pm PDT

