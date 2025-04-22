How Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley's Friendship Turned To Romance

We were SO surprised to learn about Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley‘s relationship.

They successfully kept their coupling a secret, and then all of a sudden they hard launched on Instagram over Easter weekend!

So far we’ve learned how the unexpected couple met. They co-starred in a movie called Christmas in Paradise in 2022 and apparently hit it off! We knew she was a fan of his before they met. And she made quite the impression on him, too! A source told People on Monday:

“They had a great time shooting that movie together — it was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him.”

Another intriguing detail? Confirmation they don’t live anywhere near one another! We knew Billy Ray had homes in El Lay and Nashville. He is not one of these celebs who decided to move to the UK after Trump. Shocker… So what’s up with him starting up a romance with a gal who lives in Barnsley??

Apparently it’s worth the trip! This time it was Liz who did they flying though. People‘s insider said:

“Liz is great and visited him for Easter. They’ve been seeing each other romantically for a little bit. And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She’s very warm, positive and the best to be around.”

OK, but what’s “a little bit”??

Another source opened up to Page Six, revealing they’ve been dating “a few weeks.” The stars clearly kept in touch — or got in touch again? — when Billy Ray got divorced last year. The insider said:

“They’ve been friends for a long time and both found themselves single at the same time… The romantic side started only a few weeks ago.”

Innerestingly, the source was surprised about the announcement, too. They knew the couple were an item… but they were actually taken aback by how quickly Billy Ray and Elizabeth chose to let the cat out of the bag! It’s a good point — the secret was completely safe. No one have even whispered about this being a thing, not in our earshot. And we listen for this type of news!

So to give that up, they must really feel like this thing has legs. It certainly has miles on it already. It’s a 12-hour flight from England to Tennessee! And even longer to California!

They must be awfully happy to be going public so quick!

What do YOU think of these two as a couple??

