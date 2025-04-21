Billy Ray Cyrus?!? Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Reacts To Mom's Shocking New Romance!

Damian Hurley is sharing his thoughts on his mom’s new romance.

On Sunday, Billy Ray Cyrus shocked fans by hard launching his new romance with none other than Austin Powers star Elizabeth Hurley! In a joint post, the pair smooched in their Nashville best while offering the nonchalant caption, “Happy Easter .” See (below):

Soooo, given how close Elizabeth is with her 23-year-old son, he HAS to have thoughts, right?? RIGHT. Soon after she shared the post, he dropped two supportive emojis in her comments section. See (below):

Awww!

The question now is: will the Achy Breaky Heart singer’s kids have anything to say?? We predict slightly fewer supportive emojis…

What are YOUR thoughts on Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s romance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Elizabeth Hurley & Damian Hurley/Instagram, & Avalon/WENN]