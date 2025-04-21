Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

You Will NEVER Guess Which Famous Actress Billy Ray Cyrus Just Hard Launched A Relationship With! OMG! Surprise! Miley Cyrus’ Father Is Dating This Famous Actress: The Cyrus Family Is Healing! Miley And Her Dad: Is This Billy Ray Cyrus' Way Of Attempting To Connect With Daughter Miley After Controversial Year?? Noah Cyrus Drops Emotional New Song About Complicated 'Family Dynamics' After Messy Love Triangle With Mom Tish! Noah Cyrus Praises Dad Billy Ray Amid Family Drama -- And He Reacts!   Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates Miley Cyrus' Grammy Win Amid Family Drama -- And She Reacts! Billy Ray Cyrus Has 'Not Been In The Best Place' Since Split From Firerose -- Inside His 'Struggles' Billy Ray Cyrus Breaks Silence On New Family Feud After Trace’s Concerned Letter Billy Ray Cyrus Finally Speaks Publicly About His Family Drama! Shockingly: What Was REALLY Going On With Billy Ray Cyrus At Trump Inauguration! Miley Cyrus' Surprising Outlook & Personal Plans Amid Looming Billy Ray Family Drama!

Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus?!? Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Reacts To Mom's Shocking New Romance!

Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Reacts To Her Shocking Romantic Hard Launch With Billy Ray Cyrus!

Damian Hurley is sharing his thoughts on his mom’s new romance.

On Sunday, Billy Ray Cyrus shocked fans by hard launching his new romance with none other than Austin Powers star Elizabeth Hurley! In a joint post, the pair smooched in their Nashville best while offering the nonchalant caption, “Happy Easter.” See (below):

Related: Kristen Stewart Marries Dylan Meyer In Intimate Wedding! Details!

Soooo, given how close Elizabeth is with her 23-year-old son, he HAS to have thoughts, right?? RIGHT. Soon after she shared the post, he dropped two supportive emojis in her comments section. See (below):

Damian Hurley comments on mom Elizabeth's post with Billy Ray Cyrus
(c) Damian Hurley/Instagram

Awww!

The question now is: will the Achy Breaky Heart singer’s kids have anything to say?? We predict slightly fewer supportive emojis…

What are YOUR thoughts on Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s romance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Elizabeth Hurley & Damian Hurley/Instagram, & Avalon/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 21, 2025 10:50am PDT

Share This