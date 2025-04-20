Got A Tip?

Billy Ray Cyrus

You Will NEVER Guess Which Famous Actress Billy Ray Cyrus Just Hard Launched A Relationship With! OMG!

You Will NEVER Guess Which Famous Actress Billy Ray Cyrus Just Hard Launched A Relationship With! OMG!

Billy Ray Cyrus is officially off the market.

On Easter Sunday, the Achy Breaky Heart crooner took to Instagram to debut a brand new relationship with… Elizabeth Hurley!

Omg WHAT?! Talk about worlds colliding!

In a joint post, Miley Cyrus’ dad is wearing a denim button down shirt, patterned pants, and Easter bunny ears, while the Austin Powers actress has on a plaid button down, jeans, and a cowgirl hat. They’re standing in front of a fence in a grassy field as Billy Ray plants a big smooch on Elizabeth’s smiling face. They simply captioned the post, “Happy Easter

See (below):

OMG! This was certainly NOT on our 2025 Bingo card!

It was just last year that the country singer ended his marriage to Australian singer Firerose with a messy divorce… And just months ago that Trace Cyrus penned a heartbreaking letter about Billy Ray’s health. Hopefully this means he’s in a better place!

What are YOUR reactions to this shocking news, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Apr 20, 2025 13:46pm PDT

