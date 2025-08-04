Blake Lively’s Bestie Just Ruled In Her Favor AND Also Against! Judge Delivers Split Ruling Over Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer! He: Blake Lively must be fuming! Related Posts Blake Lively Accuses Justin Baldoni Of Leaking Her Deposition Details! She Claims Her Mental Heath Has Suffered, Insisting She’s a Victim And: Justin Baldoni Is Fighting Back Harder! Files A NEW Lawsuit! On The Offensive, He Just: Blake Lively’s Non-Existent Smear Campaign Falls Apart!!!! Blake Lively Hit With EXPLOSIVE Court Filing! Perez Hilton Just Dropped His Motion To Quash Her Unenforceable Subpoena And, Surprisingly: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 04, 2025 15:59pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube