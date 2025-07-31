Bonnie Blue Started Dating One Of The Guys From Her Events After Leaving Husband: 'She Really Connects With The Fans'

Maybe you really do have a shot with Bonnie Blue! She just revealed the most recent guy she dated was actually a dude who showed up to one of her extreme sex events!

That’s right — the English porn superstar (born Tia Billinger) who got famous over on OnlyFans for hosting such extreme group sex content that the platform eventually banned her has just revealed that she last dated a guy she met at one of her, uh, get-togethers.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday, the 26-year-old adult film star said she met the guy at her Freshers sex shebang. Freshers, in UK terminology, are basically the same as freshman at US universities. And Blue filmed herself last September f**king a whole lot of ’em!

But surprise! After the film sesh, she actually DATED one, too! She told the mag:

“The last person I sort of dated was actually in one of my queues back in September from the Freshers content.”

She reflected on how they met, saying:

“I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this guy’s good looking. Is he here for me or is he in the wrong queue? Is he OK?’ He was so sweet, so nice. And then after that we did some arcade dates. We went to the cinema a few times, a few hotel stays.”

“A few hotel stays”! So she dated him dated him! But not for long.

She went on to share some thoughts on how she’s not trying to find a long-term relationship right now. For one, it was only just a couple years ago that she split from her husband, Oliver ‘Ollie’ Davidson. And since she travels “so much” for work, as she told that outlet, she’s putting her love life on the back burner — which, ironically would be a great name for one of her videos.

She explained:

“Dating for me will come later on in life. If it happens and they are able to travel with me and join me in this journey, then I wouldn’t dismiss it. However, most people you meet are already in a job or they’ve got their own life or they’re already set up in one particular country or location. At the moment, I honestly love what I do and I’m not looking to change my life. Who knows, I might bump into someone at the supermarket.”

BTW, Blue also opened up to Us Weekly about the 2023 end of her marriage to Davidson. It wasn’t some big drama, she said. The duo didn’t fight, or cheat, or anything like that. They just… grew apart.

She noted:

“There was no bad blood, there was no cheating, no aggression or anything in the relationship.”

She reflected more on it:

“A lot of couples then stay in that relationship because it’s the easy thing to do and you’ve got a lot of memories with someone. But we both got to a point where I was like, ‘I think we’d be happier if it was with someone else in the future or if we’re just not together at this moment in time.’ So that was the decision we came to.”

How mature!

It’s not for show, either. In fact, Davidson has been SUPER supportive of Bonnie’s porn career. He even sat down for an interview for the Channel 4 documentary 1,000 Men And Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, which premiered this week in the UK.

Speaking about his ex’s unique career path, Ollie said he really likes what she’s been doing for (and, uh, with) her fans:

“She really connects with the fans. Most people, if they do porn, they seem out of reach. You’re never going to meet them. You’re never going to be able to film with them. Whereas Bonnie, she puts her location online. Then her fans can actually film with her.”

Yeah, she “really connects with” them, alright! Especially that one… LOLz!

