Bonnie Blue Reveals Unsettling Physical Toll Of Her Extreme Intimacy Events!

Bonnie Blue is getting real about how hard it can be to work in porn. Um… no pun intended…

The ex-OnlyFans creator (who has moved over to Fansly after that first platform banned her over the now-patented “extreme sex” content) spoke to the Times of London over the weekend about her career and life. And while she had quite a bit to say about it all, one thing she expressed really stands out: the immense physical toll of f**king a lot of people in short succession.

Recalling her record-breaking sex-with-the-most-men-ever event, in which she reportedly slept with over 1,000 strangers, Blue said things got really physically difficult after the first few hours:

“Eight hours in, I started to sting. I thought, ‘I’m going to use some lube,’ but that stung more.”

YIKES!

We can’t even imagine what that must have felt like. And especially since Blue also told the outlet that her jaw started seizing up, too. And yet she tried to keep up appearances and push through it to get things done — no matter the cost. Which, uh, jeez. Can’t even!!

Anyways, the adult star — whose real name is Tia Billinger btw — also recalled to the outlet her rise in the industry. She came from what she called a “glamorized call-center sales job” working in recruitment which required her to place finance assistants and accountants within the UK’s National Health Service. About that job, which she worked from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every weekday for five years, Bonnie said:

“I felt like my life got so serious so quickly. My friends were still talking about missing homework while I was thinking, ‘I need to find a finance director for Derby Hospital.'”

She got a boyfriend, bought a car, even bought a house and went to work saving for a lavish wedding! But through it, something nagged at her. Bonnie explained:

“I kept thinking, ‘Is that all there is?’ The desire to leave your home town is quite strong, isn’t it?”

And that’s exactly what she did! She and her boyfriend moved to Australia’s Gold Coast and had the times of their lives for two years. But things kept nagging at her. And by “things,” we mean her loved ones! She recalled how family members and friends kept telling her to get a real job:

“They said, ‘you’ve had the best two years of your life.’ And that sentence was the biggest wake-up call, because I thought, ‘yes, they were good years, but surely can’t be the best of my whole life.'”

She was dreading a return to the 9-to-5 life. So, she started looking around. And eventually, she found camming! She researched it a bit and realized all kinds of women can make real money working as cam girls online, where men will pay per-minute money to watch them strip, perform sexual acts, and more.

Bonnie recalled how humbly she began:

“The first call, I was so nervous. But I thought, worst case, I’ll slam the laptop shut and never mention it again. But instantly I enjoyed it, and I was good at it. It’s just sales, really.”

And out of that came the persona Bonnie Blue, as the world knows her today. But even though she was extremely successful at it, she still had lots to learn. She recalled keeping a second laptop off-camera so she could look up sexual practices and fetishes that she’d never heard of before whenever they were mentioned by men. Like, for example, this one:

“One guy asked for ‘SPH.’ I had to look it up. It’s ‘small penis humiliation.’ Then I went, ‘oh, your penis is so small. It’s pathetic. It looks like an AA battery.’ Some men love that, but I’d no idea.”

Wild to think about Bonnie Blue being so green! But we all have to start somewhere. And all good things must come to an end, as well.

Bonnie and her husband eventually grew apart, sadly, and are now divorcing. In the meantime, Bonnie turned to “full-service” escorting to make money and transition back into a job that was as far as possible from the 9-to-5 world. She remembered the first time she escorted — AKA, had sex for money:

“I was nervous. I thought he might ask for a refund. It was a guy in his thirties with two kids and a missus. He booked a hotel. I remember saying to him, ‘OK, tell me what you like, what you enjoy.’ And he’s like, ‘Look, I just want sex. I’ve got to go in 20 minutes.’ It lasted about five or six. He hopped in the shower and left. I had the biggest smile on my face and £500.”

Wow…

In the end, she has found her home with making adult content first on OnlyFans, and now on Fansly. She said:

“Each day I wake up so excited. I can’t believe this is my life.”

…Even if other people still say, ummm, less than nice things to her about it:

“They say to me, ‘you’re a suicide waiting to happen.'”

Oof.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)…

