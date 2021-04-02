Listen To This: Not A Song About Ping Pong!

The older we get the more sentimental we become about the early years of Perez. And one of the acts that we loved and championed then, Australian band Operator Please, came to an unfortunately early end.

However, while looking them up recently we just saw that the lead singer, Amandah Wilkinson, has started a new band! A duo with Scottish musician John Baillie Jnr.

Now based out of Glasgow, Bossy Love is less indie than Operator Please and more pop. It’s more grown-up. And we are here for it!

Me + U is slick and sultry and we want to see this band thrive!

Listen! Support! Share!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to check out more music from Bossy Love!