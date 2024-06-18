Boy Meets World Alum Trina McGee’s Adult Children Learned About New Pregnancy Online -- And They're PISSED!

Trina McGee was so excited to tell the world she’s pregnant that she forgot to tell her own children!

As we’ve been following, the Boy Meets World alum revealed earlier this month that at 54 years old, she’s miraculously expecting her fourth child! While the little blessing may be her first with longtime husband Marcello Thedford, she also shares three adult children with her ex Randall Courtland Davis — Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25. But they apparently weren’t at the top of her list of people to tell in person. Because they had to learn about it on social media!

During an interview with People published on Monday, the TV star explained:

“I put something on Facebook. I didn’t think it was a big deal, and I said, ‘I’ll call the kids later. They’re grown. They have their own lives.’ So I speak to them maybe once a week on Sundays, normally.”

We get that! But you would think that such major news would call for a shift in the norm! Ha!

Trina added:

“Now, we’re speaking a lot more. Two of them found out through the media, and one of them was really pissed. It was just a matter of a couple of hours of a slip.”

Yikes! We can understand being upset after learning about such major news online instead of from your own mother. But it sounds like the expecting momma and her kiddos have since patched things up and are actually all the better because of it! Trina dished:

“We’re all good now. And actually, it jolted us all into really talking and being together.”

Well, that part is great to hear! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

