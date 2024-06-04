Boy Meets World Alum Trina McGee Is Pregnant… At 54 Years Old!!!

Trina McGee has a BIG announcement! On Monday, the Boy Meets World star took to Instagram to reveal that at 54 years old, she’s expecting! No, not a surrogate… SHE is pregnant! OMG!

The TV star wrote over a red background:

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

Whoa!!! Pregnant in her mid 50s?? Menopause who?!

Trina added in the post’s caption:

“Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance. #trinamcgee”

The actress is already mom to three kids — two with her ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis, and one from a previous relationship. Now, she’s been married to actor Marcello Thedford for 16 years.

Her official announcement came not long after she posted a pic of herself in a white skirt and blue crop top holding a coconut cake. One fan pointed out that it looked like she had a “bump,” and she responded with a confirming “yup.”

Elsewhere in the comments among both posts, fans congratulated her for the news:

“Trina look how young u look.. having a kid at your age is nothing but a testament to how healthy u are..what a blessing!” “Happened to Janet [Jackson] at 50 …. if God made our bodies this way, who are we to question. Congratulations” “Congratulations!! Praying for safe pregnancy and deliver!” “Congrats girl! Praying for you to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby!”

Congrats, Trina! Here’s to a healthy pregnancy journey and a healthy baby!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below!

