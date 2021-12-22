MORE Selling Sunset Heartbreak?! Brett Oppenheim Announces Split From Tina Louise HOURS After Twin's Breakup!

We guess the Oppenheim twins really are synced up!

On Tuesday, Brett Oppenheim announced that he and Tina Louise have split eight months after going public with their romance. The Selling Sunset star confirmed the news during a series of fan questions about real estate, telling a fan who asked if he was single:

“OK, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I will answer it. As of very recently, actually, yes.”

Wow!

Curiously, the announcement came mere hours after Brett’s bro Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Chrishell Stause revealed that they, too, had called it quits. The actress explained on Instagram that differing views on having a family caused their breakup, telling fans:

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

For her part, Tina also broke the breakup news to fans on Monday. Alongside an old photo of her and Brett locking lips, she wrote:

“Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends.”

As for what caused Brett and Tina’s split? We’ll have to wait and see! But we won’t be waiting too long, as both relationships will play out on Season 5 of Selling Sunset, which premieres in 2022 on Netflix.

In the meantime… what do U think happened here?

