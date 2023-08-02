Why This Bride Had 15 MEN Walk Her Down The Aisle!

Grab some tissues, Perezcious readers, because this is a tearjerker!

A video was posted by wedding planner Karrah Perez on TikTok last month of a heartwarming moment of a bride in Washington getting walked down the aisle by 15 guys. As for why she had that many people giving her away? The group consisted of all the men who deeply impacted her life, including her brother, brother-in-law, uncle, close family friends, former coaches, and the officer who helped arrest her abusive father. When the officiant asked who gave this woman to be married to this man, they all collectively said, “We do.” You can check out the beautiful moment (below):

This is incredibly touching. Of course, the video instantly went viral on social media, garnering more than 13 million views. And now, the bride – Ivy Jurgensen – is speaking out about her decision to have 15 men give her away! In an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, the 28-year-old explained the guys were “father figures” in her life and wanted to “honor them” for helping her get to where she is today:

“They’ve played huge roles in my life, in protecting and providing for me when I didn’t ask them to. So for me to honor them and for everyone to see them and who they are to me was very special for me.”

As we mentioned before, among the men who walked her down the aisle was a school resource officer. And the impact he had on her life? Well, it was monumental, to say the least. The officer had a big part in saving her life as a kid. Ivy recalled to the outlet that she was always told to not trust the police. However, she became friends with her school resource officer in high school. And eventually, she realized how much he cared about the students and opened up to him as a teen about the abuse she was experiencing at the hands of her father.

“I started to trust my school resource officer and I realized that he had a big heart and he loved his job and that he really he did care about his students in his school and his community he served. That fostered friendship with my school resource officer was vital in me starting to escape and find justice.”

According to court records seen by GMA, her dad ended up being convicted of rape of a child and child molestation a decade ago. He was then sentenced to prison. Beyond helping her get justice, Ivy said this man inspired her to also become a school resource officer when she was older.

But it wasn’t just the officer who transformed her life. Ivy noted to the outlet that she was “never alone” during her tough childhood because of these 15 men:

“Without them, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today in my life. It was very heartwarming and just a special moment that I’m very grateful I got to share with them. I hope that what people take away from my story is strength. That they are able to gain courage to get and receive help that they deserve and to no longer be voiceless. You are not alone and deserve to be heard and get justice. Saving yourself could be saving other unknown victims.”

Moving forward, Ivy hopes to write a book about her life story, adding:

“Trauma does not define you and you can still overcome it and use your trauma to help other people escape and be free from their trauma so that they can move forward. My trauma does not define me. It shaped me.”

It’s truly amazing she was surrounded by so much love and support on her special day. Congratulations to Ivy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

