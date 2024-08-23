Bride Kicks Teen Brother With Cerebral Palsy Out Of Wedding Photos After Because His Crutches Ruined Her Color Scheme -- WTF!

One bride took bridezilla to a whole new level after what she did to her own teen brother with cerebral palsy! Prepare for your blood to boil by the end of this…

Taking to the popular “Am I The A**hole” Reddit group last week, a 15-year-old named Boris explained he has “mild cerebral palsy” and often needs to use a cane or crutches to help him walk. Before his eldest sister Sophia’s wedding, she asked him to use a black cane to match the black-and-white aesthetic of her ceremony. Boris completely understood her request since the one he uses is “covered in stickers.” So, to be on theme, he wrapped it up “in black tape,” which his big sis “was happy with.”

Related: Bride’s Dog ATE Diamond Out Of Her Engagement Ring Before Wedding!

All was well from there, right? Well, not really. Things didn’t go as planned on the day of the nuptials. The teenager said he was “having a very ‘off’ day” as his “legs hurt” and his “balance was way off.” It was so bad he had to use his crutches (“which are blue”) for the ceremony. At the time, Boris “figured it would be fine.” And it should have been! The teen needed the extra support from the crutches that day! His family — especially his own sister — should understand and be cool with it! However, they were the complete opposite of “fine” with it!

When the reception started, he claimed Sophia was “awfully offended that I was using my blue crutches and asked if I could just stay seated and not have the crutches out to not ‘ruin the color scheme.’” What the f**k?!?! Understandably, Boris “was frustrated” with his sibling — but he “did it” anyway. By the time the family got to the pictures, though? He’d had enough of her attitude!

According to Boris, his sister complained to their mom that he was “ruining the pictures” since he was “heavily relying” on the “crutches for balance” by then. When he stood up for himself and “told her to suck it up,” Sophia continued to whine to their mother. In fact, she even begged her to tell him not to be in the “family photos.” OMG! Things escalated fast from there, especially when the mom sided with the sister! (It is the cardinal rule in a wedding to give the bride everything she wants, but MAN some brides make it hard.) Boris continued:

“I was sure that my mum would notice how ridiculous that is but my mum just sided with my sister and told me that I was technically ruining the theme. My mum, Sophia and I all got into an argument, I couldn’t believe my sister was crying about something so stupid. My sisters makeup was ruined and now her pictures had ‘ugly blue crutches’ in them.”

Eventually, the mom told Boris to “leave and had the groom’s brother drive” him home. He wasn’t even allowed to stay for the cake! Jeez! He concluded:

“My whole family is saying ‘it’s her special day’ and how I ruined it by causing a fuss. I can’t [possibly] understand how this is reasonable.”

Their reaction is not “reasonable” at all. He was NOT in the wrong here! What his sister did was so s**tty and selfish. If she really cared about aesthetics so much, she could have arranged the family photos so that he and a few others sat in a chair. Or heck, there’s a thing called Photoshop! Edit the crutches to match the theme! And of course, it would have been wonderful if she had an ounce of compassion for her brother and didn’t care if the blue crutches were in the pictures in the first place! But again, if the theme was that important to her, there were other solutions than just throwing a tantrum and making him feel bad for something he couldn’t help!

The fact the look of everything was more important whether her brother was including on her big day is so messed up. And plenty of people in the comments would agree! Social media users completely agreed that the family — not Boris — were the “a**holes” in this situation:

“This isn’t a wine stain on the bride’s dress, or a cousin wearing white. It’s a part of how [the Redditor] gets around. No one is going to look at those pictures at all, let alone look at them and think ‘if only they were black the photo would look better.’” “Weddings are supposed to be about celebrating love and commitment with family and friends. They are NOT supposed to be about aesthetics. Or treating family like accessories instead of loved ones.” “your sister made a really f**king huge deal about crutches where the color could easily be digitally altered, and the fact that they thought your inclusion was less important than the color schemes speaks volumes about what kinds of people they are.”

We hope Boris got an apology from Sophia and his mom for how they behaved. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via 20th Century Studios/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]