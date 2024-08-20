Bride’s Dog ATE Diamond Out Of Her Engagement Ring Before Wedding! And The Worst Part Was...

This time, you really can blame it on the dog!

A wife-to-be’s worst nightmare came true for TikTok creator Chloé Miller back in 2022! Her engagement ring went missing right before she had the chance to get married! In an interview published on Monday, the 26-year-old spoke with People to recall what a nightmare losing her ring was amid a packed grad school schedule:

“I had been gone for eight hours prepping for a big exam I had the following day. I had left the ring in my ring dish on my bedside table. I am known to lose everything and at the time, I did not have the diamond insured! I was absolutely devastated because I felt so irresponsible”

Chloé and her man were living in a long distance relationship at the time with her going to school at Georgia Tech and him working in Florida. And she was SO stressed she said she had her mom break the news to her husband-to-be!

After spending some time turning the house upside down she found the ring — but the diamond was missing from the setting! And she quickly pointed fingers at her Australian Shepherd Charlie. She told the outlet:

“She must have smelled it. I assumed she was chewing on it for some time. This is, unfortunately, not the only time she has got into jewelry. She does not chew up ANYTHING else except jewelry. We did a lot of research to determine when we should start getting concerned. She is an incredibly smart dog and I think she knew we were searching for it because she was pooping up to 6-8 times the following two days. We had agreed to go to the vet the following Monday if it hadn’t passed. As well, we couldn’t be 100% sure that the diamond wasn’t in some carpet or blankets, so we were turning the house upside down. Obviously, I was concerned for her health, but I will say I was an absolute wreck and pretty upset with her at the time.”

Ugh, what a NIGHTMARE!

Amid all the chaos, Chloé took to TikTok to begin documenting the process of searching for the diamond. See (below):

@cmiller335 My dog is looking pretty expensive rn ????????????‍???? @coltwilliamson can we still get married plz ♬ Material Girl (Bass Boosted) – Saucy Santana

Charlie looked SO guilty!!

Chloé explained her man “immediately” drove over from Florida to help her search for the diamond, and that means exactly what you think. Two days after it went missing, he found it… in Charlie’s poop:

“She swallowed the diamond on a Thursday, and the diamond passed on Saturday morning. The only damage was on the prongs of the ring. Since then I have gotten the ring fixed and diamond reset in a stronger setting. I look back on that video and remember how upset I was in the moment, but to this day, we still joke about it with friends and family and even brought it up at the wedding. It is truly part of our love and family story.”

@cmiller335 Update!!! Fiancé came in town to help with the dirty deed. After about 30 hours, charlie had the most expensive shit of her life ???? now time to get it fixed! ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

HA! Thank goodness it turned up!

Chloé added that seeing everybody joke about the situation in her TikTok comments helped her get through the rough situation, and that she realized “the same thing happened in Marley and Me.” Lolz! She added:

“To this day, if I show her my ring, she will cower because she remembers how upset and distraught I was.”

We hope that sparkler is safely out of Charlie’s reach now! Reactions??

[Images via Chloé Miller/TikTok]