Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Addresses Those Regé-Jean Page Dating Rumors

If you’ve been wondering if the crackling chemistry between Daphne and the Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton extends past the Netflix hit and into the real world, you are NOT alone.

Ever since the first season of the Shonda Rimes-produced period piece premiered, fans have been shipping both the characters and their actors. Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page have been dismissive of the rumors but also quite coy.

Video: How Regé-Jean’s Family Handle Those Steamy Scenes

Back in January they laughed off the question during an Access interview, with Page saying:

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.” Not the strongest of denials. Add to that the fact both actors have been totally tight-lipped about their love lives over the past couple years, and it’s no wonder everyone is wondering. So You magazine straight up asked Phoebe in an interview published on Valentine’s Day. And the 25-year-old star gave an absolutely clear answer, saying:

“I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

It would indeed. The show has become such a massive success so suddenly it would be a shame to risk any aspect of it by starting a relationship with a co-worker — and potentially breaking up! The awkwardness of having to do all those steamy scenes afterward… No intimacy coordinator in the world is going to fix that!

So why play it coy for so long? The actress explained:

“People really root for us. We have to say we’re actors, we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic. But at a certain point, you have to say ‘no.'”

Dynevor did say she “always hears” of co-stars falling in love on set:

“It’s yet to happen to me, but I’m intrigued.”

You know what’s intriguing us right now? We heard Regé-Jean is dating someone!

He may want to keep it close to the vest, but on Sunday DailyMail.com published photos of the Duke in a comfy embrace with soccer player Emily Brown. According to the outlet, the 31-year-old has been quietly living with the athlete in North London!

Oh well, one of the world’s most eligible bachelors was bound to be caught by someone…

[Image via Netflix.]