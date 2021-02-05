Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page HIGHlariously Reveals How His Family Handles His Steamy S*x Scenes

In case you hadn’t guessed, most people in the world don’t seem to mind too much about the steamy s*x scenes in Bridgerton, especially when Regé-Jean Page is involved. Except as it turns out, there are a couple of folks who cannot handle seeing his peach and other things on-screen: his fam, duh!

While on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the SAG Award-nominated actor was asked if he had the “awkward” conversation with his loved ones yet about some of his NSFW moments in the hit Netflix series. Well, he jokingly replied:

“Yeah, a little bit! We got a family WhatsApp group, so there are a couple of flashing red light emojis and peach emojis. Certain people have threatened to rate my peach.”

10 out of 10 in our books! Oh, wait… you probably didn’t care about our scoring. Whoops!

Anyway, the celeb then went on to hilariously reveal that he actually forgot to warn a couple of his family members about those scenes ahead of time, saying:

“There were some cousins who missed the memo, so they were watching the show, and I got a very stern message in my Instagram DMs — oddly enough — just going, ‘There really needs to be a cousin warning. I made out tactical cups of tea when you started, and when we came back you were still going!’”

Oh man, that must have been rough for his cousins!! (But not for us). Ch-ch-check out the funny discussion about The Duke’s spicy performances (below):

This is not the first time that the leading man has spoken about his intimate scenes. In a recent interview with E! News, Regé-Jean opened up about how “well-prepared” he and his co-star Phoebe Dynevor were to portray their sizzling on-screen chemistry, saying:

“We had lessons, dance lessons, writing lessons—essentially, a lot of time in each other’s arms before we even hit the set. And so once you’ve spent that many hours on the dance floor with someone, being close to someone, literally catching each other when you fall—and we didn’t fall because we weren’t brilliant dancers—then a lot of it happens quite organically.”

At the time, the series showrunner Chris Van Dusen also added:

“We had many, many conversations about exactly what we were doing. It was all so that the cast would feel comfortable, and we all really left it in their hands to take the scenes as far as they wanted to take them. Those scenes were heavily choreographed, much like an action sequence, like ‘Your hand goes here, your leg goes there.’ They were all really, really rehearsed.”

Looked pretty au naturale to us!

The 25-year-old actress further defended how important the s*x scenes were for the characters, explaining:

“They’re not just there to be there. They’re there to tell this story of this sort of sexual awakening that Daphne is having, and I think that’s so important for her story particularly.”

We couldn’t agree more, girl!

Back in January, she also confessed to Glamour what the hardest intimate scene she had to shoot was. And you would be surprised at the fact that it wasn’t actually the ones with her on-screen partner (you know, probably, because of how well-prepped they were), but actually, the ones where she was alone… masturbating.

“You feel very vulnerable in those scenes. We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical.”

Hmmm…. practical might not be the right word here. We could think of a million different kind of words to describe those saucy moments, and practical is not one of them.

The Younger alum then continued, expressing:

“But on my own, it’s a different thing. The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it.”

If you say so! We guess it is kind of embarrassing or awkward!

Okay, folks, what do U think about Regé “accidentally” forgetting to warn his fam about certain creative scenes? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Graham Norton Show/YouTube & Netflix]