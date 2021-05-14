OMG! Bridgerton is Getting A Spin-Off Show And It’s All About...

Dearest Perezcious readers, we have some very exciting news for you as it appears the Bridgerton universe will be expanding!

Yeah, you read that right. We have even MORE sexy drama content heading our way even after the Regency show had already been renewed for three more seasons! On Friday, Netflix announced that the popular period piece is branching off into a limited prequel series. About who, you may ask? Well, they plan to follow the one and only: Queen Charlotte!

Here is what we know so far: Shonda Rhimes will (obviously) write and executive produce the show. It will focus on the rise and love life of the young royal, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton. And if you thought young Queen Charlotte wasn’t enough, we will also get a peek into young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. So exciting!

The content platform said in a statement about the series, per Entertainment Weekly:

“Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

All Hail The Queen! Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury pic.twitter.com/nshBfETMdN — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

Of course, everything is in the early stage, so there have been no casting decisions released just yet. But we cannot wait to see who the snag to play these three ladies! Are you excited about the Bridgerton prequel? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments section (below)!

[Image via Netflix UK & Ireland/YouTube]