You'll Never Guess Which Royal Secretly Stans Bridgerton!!

Bridgerton is only the most viewed Netflix show EVER, so it’s no wonder it’s caught the attention of at least one real royal. But who is Lady Whistledown’s biggest fan, you ask? None other than Queen-to-be herself Kate Middleton!

The Duchess of Cambridge seemed very familiar with the hit series in a recent interview about parenting and homeschooling on Thursday. When asked to jot down the person who’d been her greatest support system during the pandemic, the mother of three of course said: “William.”

It was the moderator’s response that had everyone giggling, though, and suggested the royal lady was hip on the trending show. The moderator commented:

“Lovely to hear… We don’t want it to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?”

Related: Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution!

And while Kate didn’t outright state whether or not she had binged the royal show, her reaction (below, at around the 2:50 mark) was quite favorable to the sexy series!

That’s a pretty telling smile, right?! We wonder if other family members have been watching the regal series, too? After all, Prince Harry has been known to enjoy similar close-to-home hits! In January, biographer Angela Levin revealed:

“Harry, when I went to interview him in the Palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, ‘Are you watching The Crown?’ And I hadn’t been at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.’”

LOLz!

Do you think Kate ships Daphne and the Duke? Or if she’s as eagerly awaiting season 2 as the other 82 million households who love the drama!? Let us know your thoughts on her chuckle in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Netflix UK & Ireland/YouTube]