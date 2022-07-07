Hatchet Buried? See Jamie Lynn Spears Kinda Sorta Supporting Britney On Instagram!

Will the Spears sisters finally find peace through the power of… boobs??

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have spent plenty of time bashing one another on social media, but this time it seems to have actually brought them together a bit. See, we couldn’t help but notice a hopeful interaction on Brit’s latest post!

First off, if you’re not following Britney Spears on Instagram, we do not know what you’re doing there. Besides bi-weekly bikini pic inspo, the newly freed newlywed is also a purveyor of some hilarious random thoughts and memes. For instance, her latest post on Thursday:

So many ladies out there can relate! And one of those ladies? Her little sis!

Jamie Lynn pressed pause on the family feud to show support for Britney’s attack on “support” and LIKE the post!

Jamie isn’t just one of Britney’s 41 million plus followers to get the first look at any trash talk — she’s still a fan of her big sis! Frankly who wouldn’t be? We are LOVING this side of Brit!

We wonder if Britney will accept this as an olive branch and go like something on Jamie Lynn’s page…

[Image via Britney Spears/Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram.]