What Jamie Lynn Spears Was Doing During Britney’s Wedding Day After Invitation Snub!

Apparently, Jamie Lynn Spears isn’t letting her sister Britney Spears’ invitation snub get to her.

As you know, the 40-year-old pop sensation got married to Sam Asghari on Thursday night, inviting 60 guests to witness the romantic event outside of El Lay, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Kathy Hilton. But someone who was noticeably missing from the guest list? Jamie Lynn.

Of course, this comes as no surprise to everyone since the siblings have been estranged for quite some time due to their nasty feud over the Zoey 101 alum’s involvement with her conservatorship and her tell-all memoir Things I Should Have Said. Their parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, were (unsurprisingly) not invited to the shindig, too.

But what was Jamie Lynn doing while Britney celebrated her big day? Instead of acknowledging the snub or the wedding, the 31-year-old opted to share some snapshots of her four-year-old daughter Ivey Joan Watson on Instagram Stories Friday. In one picture, the little one could be seen dressed up as a police officer with the caption reading:

“Community helper day.”

Really, Jamie Lynn…

You can ch-ch-check out the pictures (below):

Perhaps, she decided not to start their heated feud again by not publicly speaking out about the lack of invite. We mean, the wedding day was already full of drama thanks to Britney’s first husband, Jason Alexander. Who knows! But her lips are sealed for now, it seems!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Jamie Lynn will call out the invite snub eventually? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram, Britney Spears/Instagram]