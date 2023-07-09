Britney Spears Reportedly Teamed Up With Will.i.am For New Song -- And It's Dropping Very Soon?!

Get ready, Britney Spears fans!

As you most likely know, the 41-year-old pop sensation sadly has not released new music since 2020 – apart from featuring on Elton John’s new version of Tiny Dancer last year. However, there have been whispers of a musical comeback from Britney for a while. Producer Caleb Stone revealed in a since-deleted post on Instagram in June that he spent most of last year “making beats” with record producers Stargate. For what, you may ask? He claimed for an upcoming “Britney Spears album!” Of course, it’s unknown why the post was shared and then deleted. Perhaps, Britney was ready to make the big announcement yet?

But we’re now getting some more details about some potential new music she’s set to release very, very soon!! And it’s not a collaboration with Stargate! Nope. Instead, Britney is reportedly coming out with a brand new song with her friend Will.i.am!

According to The Sun on Saturday, the singer recorded a track with the Black Eyed Peas rapper, and they plan to release it later this month. OMG! A source shared with the outlet:

“Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other’s musical judgment. Will has long been Britney’s No1 supporter and he wants to see her succeed. Both of them are excited to be releasing this surprise track and they know fans will love it.”

So exciting!!!

Although the source didn’t spill details on the song, supposed credits have been circulating online that it’s allegedly titled Mind Your Business. At this time, neither Britney nor Will have confirmed the project. But this duet would come more than a decade after the two collaborated on the hit track Scream & Shout. He previously hinted at working with the superstar again on Good Morning Britain last month, saying:

“We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her. I just love her dedication and love for music. That’s just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is — shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win.”

It seems to be finally happening, you guys! Reactions? Are you ready for some new music from Britney? Let us know in the comments below!

