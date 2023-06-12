Did A Britney Spears Producer Accidentally Let Slip She Has New Music Coming??

Buckle up, Britney Spears stans, we may be eating good SOON.

If you, like many others, have been waiting for the iconic pop star to grace us with some new music, well, then we may just have some good news for you! In a since-deleted Instagram post captured by account @PopCrave on Twitter, producer Caleb Stone shared that he’s spent the better part of the last year “making beats” with record producers Stargate. He wrote before deleting:

“Spent that last 9 months in the Siberian alps making beats for the new Britney Spears album with bros @stargate”

The producer teased:

“big tings coming”

OMG!! This is so exciting! A full album! See (below):

Britney Spears reportedly has a new album on the way according to a deleted Instagram post by a producer working on the record with Stargate. pic.twitter.com/lgCRsJeG4q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2023

As for why he deleted his post, Britney may just not be ready to start teasing music quite yet. We can only imagine the phone call from one of her reps telling the producer to take it down, LOLz.

Are YOU excited at the prospect of Britney’s new album, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

