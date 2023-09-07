Leonardo DiCaprio Making Out Hot & Heavy With Italian Model At Ibiza Club In Newly-Surfaced Snaps!

It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio’s romance with Vittoria Ceretti is heating up!

The Wolf of Wall Street actor may typically be hesitant to address any sort of romance rumors, but there’s really no denying his latest romp — he was caught on camera making out with the Italian model!

In video footage obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, the 48-year-old can be seen with his back against a wall at Hï Ibiza club in Ibiza, Spain at around 4:30 a.m — and seductively standing in front of him was Vittoria! The 25-year-old model looked like she was having a great time with the Oscar winner as she leaned in for kisses with her arms wrapped around his shoulders while flirtatiously dancing on him.

Steamy!

Leo was in his usual getup when trying to be inconspicuous in public: a dark baseball cap and shirt. Vittoria, on the other hand, opted for a sparkly top and slicked back ponytail as the two danced into the wee hours of the morning. You can see more snaps and vids from the outing at the link HERE. Dayummm!

Interestingly, Page Six reported the footage was actually first taken all the way back on August 9 — within days of being spotted on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean Sea with Love Island’s Arabella Chi and Tobey Maguire. That’s not a bad crew to hang around with, either. But it’s interesting that this footage would pop up after a few weeks in the dark! Surprise!!

Late last month, the Don’t Look Up star was spotted out and about with Vittoria in Santa Barbara on a coffee/ice cream date. She’s definitely pushing his 25-year-old or younger rule, but maybe Gigi Hadid changed his ways?!

