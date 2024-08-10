Got A Tip?

Brittany Cartwright Claims ‘Disgusting’ Ex Jax Taylor LIED About Donating Cameo Earnings To Cancer Research!

Brittany Cartwright just put her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, on blast!

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, the 35-year-old reality star accused him of lying about plans to donate the money he asked from fans on Cameo to cancer research! Whoa! She posted a video of Jax on her account, in which he said:

“I’m now on Cameo, so hit me up. I’d love to help you guys out. Also, you’re helping me out because I’ll be donating my money to cancer research. Actually, esophageal cancer, because obviously that is near and dear to my heart, so hit me up. I’d love to shoot you a message.”

As you may recall, the Vanderpump Rules alum’s father, Ronald Cauchi, sadly died in December 2017 after losing his battle with esophageal cancer. It’s amazing Jax wants to generously donate the money earned from the platform to cancer research – if that was his real intention. Because, according to Brittany, it isn’t! She wrote over the clip of her ex:

“Just realized Jax has this on his cameo and it’s disgusting because he hasn’t donated a dime. FYI @cameo.”

Did the momma really just accuse Jax of trying to scam people? If this is true, add it to the looong list of icky things Jax Taylor has done. The shocking post didn’t stay up for too long. According to Page Six, she deleted it minutes later. However, Brittany gave just enough time for folks to get screenshots of her message – and even their The Valley co-star Kristen Doute’s re-post! Check it out (below):

Damn! This is how you know Brittany is so O-V-E-R Jax! She’s no longer putting up with or trying to hide any of his BS! But here’s the thing. A source told Page Six on Saturday that the Cameo video was made “three years ago,” and it has been “shown on TV and social media” that Jax has “attended multiple charities, donating not only his money but his time.” Hmm. Yet, even if the clip is old, this doesn’t answer if the 45-year-old television personality donated his Cameo earnings as he promised. As we mentioned, Brittany claimed he didn’t.

At this time, Jax has not responded to the accusation from his estranged wife. Thoughts on the latest drama amid their separation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]

Aug 10, 2024 14:15pm PDT

