Brittany Cartwright Is Having Fun With Bachelorette Alum Tanner Courtad Amid Her Estrangement From Husband Jax Taylor!

Brittany Cartwright was linked to The Bachelorette alum Tanner Courtad recently — and she seems very happy! According to Dailymail.com, the pair met at Jax’s Studio City for a Bachelorette watch part on July 15.

Brittany and Tanner, 31, have been spotted several times together AND he’s even been tagging along as the 35-year-old films The Valley while her estranged husband Jax Taylor is in treatment for his mental health.

The reality stars reportedly filmed at Dave and Buster’s for Janet Caperna’s birthday, and Vanderpump universe friend Logan Noh even posted a photo on Instagram where the pair can be seen close! See that (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Noh (@logannoh)

They also posed next to each other in a group shot taken at Jax’s Studio City on July 23 following another Bachelorette viewing party. She is totally GLOWING!

