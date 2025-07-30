Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor 'Threw' A Table, Chairs, & More In Terrifying Rage Over Her Hookup With His Friend!

Brittany Cartwright is sharing more details about her scary fight with Jax Taylor. This is really harrowing stuff…

At the beginning of Season 2 of The Valley, the 36-year-old reality star revealed her estranged husband went into a rage when he found out she hooked up with his best friend, Julian Sensley. The former couple were allowed to see other people during their breakup, which Jax confirmed. He even saw other girls. However, he didn’t like the fact that she got with his pal — and continued to talk to him after they decided to work on their marriage again. So, he lost it. Jax flipped a coffee table and injured Brittany. The table hit her knee, turning it black and blue “immediately.” OMG…

We knew the altercation was bad, but it turns out Britt left a lot of details out. The whole thing was apparently way worse than what we heard! During part one of the reunion, the former SUR waitress opened up about the fight. She claimed Jax became “extremely aggressive” when he learned she got with his pal and threw a bunch of stuff in their house:

“He threw the coffee table, it landed on my knee, it turned black immediately. He threw both bar stools, he threw my Stanley cup and broke it. He threw my phone and broke it. He threw my laptop and broke it.”

OMG!!!

His rage didn’t stop there. Brittany then alleged he “threw me into the rose bushes.” What the f**k. Jax denied the accusation, but she fired back:

“Yes, you did. It’s on my Ring camera doorbell. My close friends up here have seen the videos.”

Drop the receipts, girl. This man deserves his dirty laundry aired out if he’s going to deny it!

When asked about her relationship with Julian, the Vanderpump Rules alum said they never actually dated but were “just hooking up a couple times a week.” And while some may think it’s “weird” she hooked up with Jax’s friend, she says he was exactly what she needed after years of Jax tearing her down:

“Maybe it was weird I hooked up with somebody that was in the friend group. My confidence was at an all-time low. [Jax] degraded me, put me down, body-shamed me constantly. Julian gave me attention that I needed in that moment. He made me feel sexy, he made me feel beautiful. He was what I needed because you made me literally lose my sparkle. And everybody knows it.”

Brittany then told Andy Cohen that he “literally called me a tree trunk because I had stretch marks” after carrying their son. Yeah, really. He said that to his own wife, the mother of his child. Disgusting.

No one should ever be treated this way. Brittany deserves a huge apology and then some after the violent and toxic behavior from Jax. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via The Valley/32 Flavors Entertainment]