Brittany Cartwright Explains Why She's Not Divorced From Jax Taylor Yet -- And Details 'Horrible' Relationship Status!

Brittany Cartwright is not holding back while talking about all things Jax Taylor!

The 36-year-old reality star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night with her The Valley co-star Zack Wickham, where she was asked for an update about her breakup from her estranged husband. Last month, Jax revealed on the same show that their divorce would be finalized on July 21. The date came, but is their marriage legally over now? When asked by host Andy Cohen if Britt is “now officially divorced,” she sadly replied:

“Unfortunately, no.”

Ugh! Why? According to Brittany, it all came down to the paperwork deadline! She said both of them “didn’t send in all of our stuff at the right time.” So the new date is now… October 15! And the momma promises that “it’s going to happen” this time! Mark your calendars, everyone! We all need to celebrate with Pumptinis and her mamaw’s beer cheese! LOLz!

But sadly, Jax won’t be out of the former SURver’s life for good. After all, they have a 4-year-old kid together. We all want the two to have a healthy co-parenting dynamic one day, but it is not looking promising at this time…

Brittany told Andy things between her and Jax are “horrible,” adding:

“No trust whatsoever.”

Related: Scheana Shay Says Brock Davies Cheating On Her Felt Like ‘Karma’!

Their trust issues are so bad that their son, Cruz, doesn’t stay over at his house much! When asked how many times their little one slept over Jax’s place, she replied:

“Maybe 10 times in the past year and a half, two years. So, [Cruz is] with me 24/7, which I love. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”‘

It also sounds like she’s paying for everything when it comes to their kid, too! The Bravo personality told Andy after he questioned if Jax is “finally” contributing to their mortgage and any expenses for Cruz:

“Nope. Absolutely not. Nope.”

Come on, Jax!

Fans know a big part of the problems between Jax and Brittany stems from his struggles with addiction. He supposedly is committed now to focusing on his mental health and sobriety. However, Brittany claimed he is no longer attending therapy. Andy then pressed:

“You believe he is sober, though?”

And she doesn’t seem to! She hesitated to answer and turned to Zack, who responded:

“I think you’ll see on the reunion, we talk about it, and we get very deep about what we think it is. So, we’ll just say watch the reunion.”

Brittany added:

“Well, he’s sober from some things, but not from all things. I’ll just say that.”

Yikes…

If that is the case, his exit from The Valley may be a wise decision! Andy asked if Brittany was “privy” to the news of his departure before the announcement. Remember, there were reports that the cast was “blindsided” by the decision. But Brittany apparently found out before the statement dropped:

“I found out the night before, and I was like, ‘That was a great decision by … everyone.'”

Ha! Guess Jax really was “forced to leave” the show by producers to avoid getting fired again!

In all seriousness, though, we hope Jax and Brittany can find a way to co-parent amicably and without all this drama. Perhaps now that he is not part of The Valley, it can happen. However, Jax needs to step up and change some things first if what his ex-wife says is true. Watch Brittany speak about her divorce (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]