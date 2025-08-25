Brittany Cartwright’s New Boyfriend Is Married!!! And His Wife Has A LOT To Say!

Oh, boy. Brittany Cartwright just got out of a very messy romance… Now, she’s right back in the middle of a fresh new drama!

Late last week, The Valley star stepped out with a mystery man at the At Home With Narwal’s End of Summer Soiree in Los Angeles. Per The US Sun intel, they were all over each other, and he seemed to really be looking out for his girl throughout the night. Then Kristen Doute told People that the guy’s “amazing” and passes her tests with flying colors.

Great, right? Not so fast…

More details have emerged about who this new guy is, and let’s just say, it’s complicated AF!

According to Page Six on Sunday, Brittany’s new lover is named Brandon Hanson. And, well, he’s not so single after all! As the romance news swirled on social media, a woman named Jasina Stanko commented on a TikTok post about the new lovebirds, claiming:

“He’s my husband!!!”

OMG! What!

In another comment, she doubled down:

“That man is married”

When someone asked if she “dated him too” with a laughing emoji, Jasina insisted:

“I married him. You know him?”

Oof.

See her comments HERE.

So, WTF is going on here? As to be expected, a source is trying to downplay the cheating allegations! Speaking to Page Six, an insider claimed the whole situation is complex:

“Brittany’s new relationship comes at a time as they both are experiencing similar life changes. Like Brittany, he is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months.”

So, married but not together? OK. Same goes for Brittany, who is not legally divorced yet and started dating shortly after calling things off with Jax Taylor. But the alleged wife seems pretty shocked — which has us feeling a bit skeptical about this version of the story! BTW, Kristen revealed that Brandon is a dad, and based on her socials, it seems like the exes may have at least one child together, so that makes this split even more sticky! See HERE.

As for how the reality star met Hanson, the confidant said they have known each other for a long time and “reconnected well after he had already been separated.” The source shared:

“The two have found comfort in each other as they’ve been navigating their respective divorces and personal life changes.”

Huh…

It doesn’t sound like they’re on the same page, though!! Now, we wonder how serious he and Britt are? Will she stick around amid this controversy?? We’ll see…

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

