Not His Choice! Jax Taylor Was 'Forced To' Leave The Valley 'To Avoid Getting Fired'!

We’re still reeling from the news that Jax Taylor suddenly up and quit The Valley while apparently giving absolutely no notice to the rest of the cast — or to his ex, co-parent, and co-star Brittany Cartwright.

Of course, as we reported on Wednesday, the 46-year-old abruptly announced he was stepping away from the show to focus on his own health and well-being. But… what if that’s not really what happened?! Because an insider is saying some really interesting stuff about what apparently went down behind the scenes!

Speaking to the US Sun on Thursday, a source is now saying the producers of The Valley were put in a “tough position” because they “knew they couldn’t bring Jax back after his behavior” directed towards Brittany in earlier eps of the show.

Of course, that would include claims Jax secretly filmed her without her consent… among many other things. And, because of that, the production insider said executive producer Alex Baskin was put in a difficult spot to basically ask Jax to quit on his own, or fire him. The informant explained:

“They [Jax and Alex] have a deep history and have known each other for years too so this wasn’t easy. It was not a unanimous decision but it was ultimately decided that if he didn’t walk away, they’d have to let him go. So he basically was forced to resign to avoid getting fired.”

But here’s the thing! Baskin and others in production apparently still support Jax! It sounds like those in high places on The Valley and its parent show Vanderpump Rules (which Baskin also EPs) might have a soft spot for Cruz Cauchi‘s dad. The source explained:

“Jax still has the support of certain production members like Alex, who didn’t want to kick him while he’s down.”

And to that end, Jax’s future with Bravo sounds like it is NOT done. The insider alluded to “certain steps” the reality TV star can take if he wants to get back on camera in the future:

“They have already had open talks about certain steps he can take for him to come back. The door is open if he can get healthier.”



