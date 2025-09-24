Brittany Cartwright Makes Rare Political Statement -- Slamming Donald Trump For Autism 'Misinformation'!

Brittany Cartwright is hitting back at President Donald Trump‘s latest misinformation about autism.

This week, Trump warned pregnant people against using Tylenol (the brand name for generic painkiller acetaminophen) during pregnancy. Why? He linked it to autism, despite a lack of any new evidence or study.

Reacting to a video of his speech shared by People on Instagram on Tuesday, Brittany — whose 4-year-old son Cruz has autism — vehemently hit back at his claims, writing:

“Autism was recorded before Tylenol was ever invented. There are many children on the spectrum who never had vaccines or whose mothers didn’t take Tylenol while pregnant.”

Referring to the speech, The Valley star pointed out:

“The word ‘virtually’ is used many times here because there are obviously still cases of autism in those communities as well.”

She concluded by expressing hope that research will bring those with autism more answers and understanding about their diagnosis — actual science by scientists, not politicians:

“I am thankful autism is being looked into and hopefully someday we can learn more, but our children are wonderful and deserve better than misinformation by our own government.”

Amen! See the post she reacted to:

Brittany revealed her son, whom she shares with ex Jax Taylor, was diagnosed with autism in late 2024. In an interview with People, she said that the young boy started to regress on skills like his speech before he “stopped talking almost completely.” The parents put him in speech and occupational therapy, though he remains mostly nonverbal. Finally getting a diagnosis helped Brittany understand her child better, and she’s determined to be the best advocate she can be for him.

She’s certainly doing just that by speaking out against Trump’s announcement, which has been widely criticized because, once again, there is no definitive evidence backing up his claim the over-the-counter medication has any link to autism.

The maker of Tylenol, Kenvue, strongly slammed the new claims as well, insisting acetaminophen (known in Europe as paracetamol) has long been considered “the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy,” noting that “independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism.”

Reactions to Trump’s new push against Tylenol? To Brittany being forced to step into the political arena? Let us know (below).

